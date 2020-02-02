Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) President, Obert Masaraure was last night reportedly attacked by unknown assailants who got away with the labour activist’s personal laptop.

Masaraure revealed that he was’safe’ albeit the fact that he sustained minor injuries and had his vehicle damaged following the attack.

“They blocked my vehicle and broke the rear right passenger window. (They also) took my laptop. I sustained minor injuries but am safe. Their identity remains unknown”, the ARTUZ leader said in comments posted on his Twitter account.

The latest development comes after Masaraure’s ARTUZ recently expressed discontent over calls by the largest teacher representative organisation, ZIMTA, for teachers to return to work. ARTUZ has defiantly maintained that the agreed teachers’salary increment ntered into between the Apex Council and representatives from the Ministry of Public Service in the resort town of Victoria Falls recently was ‘done in bad faith’.

The parties consented to a salary increment of between 139.2% to 145,67%.This will see the lowest paid government employee receiving $2500 a month while highest earners will be getting $4 631 from $1 885.

Zwnews