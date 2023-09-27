The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has implored the government to close some schools in Zaka and Buhera after cases of Cholera outbreak.

The teachers’ body says it received reports that a teacher and two students have died of the disease.

“We are receiving reports of a Cholera outbreak in Buhera & Zaka. A teacher has advised that 2 learners in Buhera Central succumbed to the bacterial disease.

“We call upon the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to temporarily close affected schools and work on improving water supply and mobile health facilities,” says ARTUZ.

Meanwhile, the government says it has adopted several measures to contain a cholera outbreak that has affected some parts of Buhera district, Manicaland Province.

This comes after the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that the disease had killed at least 12 people in the district from the 152 recorded cases in the past month.

The cholera outbreak started at a church shrine where a spiritual healing session was being held and the concerned church does not encourage its followers to seek medical attention.

