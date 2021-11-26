The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has lambasted Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for imposing US$50 levy on Information Communication Technology gadgets.
They say this move would frustrate virtual or e-learning programs, by rendering gadgets unaffordable.
“We are shocked to learn of a USD 50 levy on cell phones.
“This will frustrate all efforts to adopt virtual learning & retard research.
“ICT goods bring a lot of opportunities in all sectors of the economy, they should be duty free,” says ARTUZ.
According to the teachers, the $50 tax does not make sense especially if it is a flat fee.
They say assuming the gadget costs $100 then the consumer will part with $150 for such essential ICT gadgets, a move which is counterproductive.
