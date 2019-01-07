Teacher killed in front of family and villagers by machete wielding gold miners

CHEGUTU: A primary schoolteacher in Msengezi was brutally murdered by artisanal miners in front of his family and several shoppers at Uhuru-Nakazi Shopping Centre on Christmas Day.

Ward 20 councillor Cde Gibson Mungati said Maxwell Muzhangiri (32), a teacher at Mbasa Primary School, was attacked by the artisanal miners after he warned them against skidding at the shopping centre.

Police provincial spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said the driver of the vehicle, Chamunorwa Marete, was skidding with an unregistered vehicle when Muzhangiri, who was with his wife, sister and four children, approached him and warned that it was dangerous to skid at a busy shopping centre.

He said Marete poured beer on Muzhangiri before disembarking from his vehicle armed with a knife and chased the latter who fled the scene.

“His colleague, Basis Bvaka, took a machete from the Toyota Avensis . . . ran towards Muzhangiri and struck him once on the left side of the head. He sustained a deep cut resulting in him bleeding profusely.

“Other people who were at the business centre tried to intervene but Marete and his three friends took out their machetes, axes and knives and started chasing after everyone who was at the business centre.”

Police arrested one of the suspects while a manhunt has since been launched for three other suspects.

Authorities have had a torrid time trying to contain the scourge with artisanal miners involved in several murder cases recorded in Mashonaland West. Police in Mashonaland West have expressed concern over the increase in murder cases in the province, with 10 people having been killed in September.

Murder cases in the province, had by November last year increased by 81,9 percent with most of the cases involving artisanal miners.

theherald