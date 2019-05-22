Teacher bashed by hubby over new underwear

A school teacher from Manhekwe Primary under Chief Chivi was at Chivi Magistrates Court on Thursday to give evidence against her mad husband who bashed her for buying a new underwear.

This is the second time that Vimbai Machache (38) was beaten by Herifanos Mawere (45), her husband and truck driver at G. Transport.

Mawere was found guilty of assaulting his wife and was fined $50 or one month in prison by magistrate Perseverance Mukumba.

It is the State case that there was a misunderstanding after Mawere saw a new red panty which Machache bought for herself.

Mawere slapped Machache several times and she sustained bruises on her body.

This allegedly happened sometime in November 2015 at Shindi at Ngundu Business centre.

masvingomirror