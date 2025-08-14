The 22-year-old Zimbabwe international Tawanda Masvanhise has penned a new deal that will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2027, with the club holding an option of a further year.

“Since joining Motherwell FC a year ago, Tawanda has made huge strides in his development,” manager Jens Berthel Askou said.

“His speed and aggressiveness pose a constant threat to any defence in the league, both in and out of possession, and his start to this season has been nothing short of impressive.”

Full story…https://zimbabwewarriorszone.com/tawanda-masvanhise-extends-his-stay-at-motherwell-fc/