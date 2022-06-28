The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reportedly received the post-mortem report into the death of 41-year old Tawanda Bobo.

Bobo was found hanged from a guava tree after a row with his wife Deliwe Mutandiro last Saturday.

The pair of Deliwe and her sister Debra recorded statements with the police and were released on Monday.

Deliwe and Debra’s lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni told ZimLive the two women are “protesting their innocence” after police said they were treating Tawanda’s death as suspicious. Deliwe was at Parirenyatwa for the post-mortem, whose results will now direct the police investigation

more details to follow…

Zwnews