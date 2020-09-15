Former Zimbabwe Warriors shot-stopper Tapuwa Kapini has been dumped by ABSA Premiership side, Highlands Park FC after spending five years at the club.

The eccentric ex-national team goalkeeper was told of his sacking after Monday’s training session. He took to his micro-blogging Twitter handle to express his disappointment over the sacking.

“Just dissappointed, went for morning training session and after training the manager told us that we are not in coach’s plans. That’s life, God knows why,” Kapini wrote.

Campos, as Kapini is known, went to South Africa in 2006 after spending five years with Bulawayo giants Highlanders and joined Platinum Stars.

He stayed with them for five years before leaving to join AmaZulu in 2011 and was on the move again in 2015 to Highlands Park where he became a key member of the squad and was appointed captain.

It wasn’t clear yesterday where Kapini will be heading to, but he is on record saying he would want to end his football career at a team that gave him fame, Highlanders.

Outside football, Kapini runs a successful car repair garage in South Africa.

state media