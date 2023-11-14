In a tragic development, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) reported on Monday that Tapfumaneyi Masaya, one of its activists allegedly kidnapped by state agents while campaigning in Mabvuku, Harare, has been found murdered.

Masaya was forcibly taken by armed men last Saturday during his campaign efforts leading up to the December 9 by-elections. The CCC alleged that the vehicle used in the abduction belongs to Scott Sakupwanya, the Zanu PF’s by-election candidate.

Following an extensive online search, Harare councillor Denford Ngadziore (CCC) shared the grim news on X, stating, “They killed our champion who was abducted in Mabvuku. MHSRP.”

Promise Mkwananzi, the party’s spokesman, confirmed that Masaya’s family identified his body at Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary.

While a police statement on Monday acknowledged the discovery of a body on Sunday, national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasized that the victim’s identity is yet to be officially established. Nyathi stated, “The ZRP is conducting investigations in connection with the location of a body at the intersection of Arcturus Road and Lobo Road in the Cleveland area of Harare on November 12. More details will be released as investigations unfold.”

Denford Ngadziore expressed skepticism about the police’s handling of the case, highlighting that Masaya’s body is still clad in a CCC T-shirt for the Mabvuku Tafara campaign, the attire he wore during the abduction. Ngadziore criticized the police for their 24-hour silence on the matter.

This incident adds to a disturbing trend of abductions targeting CCC activists. Just last week, Harare MP Takudzwa Ngadziore livestreamed his pursuit by agents from the Central Intelligence Organisation on Facebook Live. The video led to the identification of one of his abductors as a CIO operative, and Ngadziore was subsequently tortured and left in Mazowe.

Rights group ZimRights expressed deep concern over the escalating abduction cases and the apparent lack of accountability. In a statement on Monday, they condemned Masaya’s abduction as a violation of fundamental human rights and called on the ZRP to take decisive action to halt these attacks on opposition members.