Tanzania warns Chiwenga not to do another coup?

By Pardon Gambakwe: Gambakwe Media sources have revealed a complicated web of military actions and counter actions within the divided leadership of ED Mnangagwa’s government. Sources reveal that General Chiwenga is suspected to be fully fit and planning a coup against ED Mnangagwa from China.

This has resulted in Southern African leaders, especially Tanzania, warning Zimbabwe military leaders and General Chiwenga, that if they stage a coup, they will all be taken out for good.

ED Mnangagwa is so concerned that, according to our sources, he has taken the following steps:

– He has removed all suspected General Chiwenga loyalists from the amouries and replaced them with his own people. This has left General Chiwenga with a compromised military option.

– He is expected to reshuffle his cabinet anytime now and remove G40 loyalists, including General Chiwenga and his allies.

– Saviour Kasukuwere who is riumoured to be harbouring Presidential ambitions is under 24 hour surveillance In South Africa. Kasukuwere could be the ZANU PF presidential candidate for 2023.

– ED Mnangagwa has increased his closed protection security and bought new weapons for use when he is going around Zimbabwe.

The third force, Mnangagwa- Chiwenga fall-out

Who is the ‘third force’? Could it be some unhappy members of the faction of the ruling ZANU-PF and Chiwenga’s military sympathisers that were sidelined when Mnangagwa came to power after the November 2017 coup? In the run-up to last year’s elections, a bomb went off at Mnangagwa’s campaign rally in the country’s second largest city of Bulawayo, narrowly missing him, killing two of his bodyguards instead. He blamed it on enemies from within. The third force.

Local news outlets quoting government and military sorces have written a dozen times that there is a serious fall-out between Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga over sharing of the spoils of the November 2017 coup.

Chiwenga is currently hospitalised in China where he is reportedly fighting for his life following a suspected poisoning, reportedly by his colleagues.

This infighting has raised serious questions about the enemies that Mnangagwa’s government is facing from within.

Since the coup that brought him to power, Mnangagwa has been alienated from many of his former colleagues, both within the ruling ZANU-PF party and the military. He has been hunting and haunting several former senior members of the ruling party that belonged to a faction that supported Mugabe’s wife, Grace, to take over from the aged former leader. Many of these former heavyweights that were fiercely loyal to Mugabe, fled into exile while those that have remained in the country, inncluding General Chiwenga’s allies in government have been reasigned, demoted, forced to resign and those that are left are regularly arrested in what is widely seen as persecution by prosecution.

agencies