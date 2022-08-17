Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has ordered all police officers with big bellies to undergo fresh training so as to lose them.

The Head of State made the order during the conclusion of the training of officers in Boma Kichaka Miba, in Tanga.

She said:

“I’ve been observing you at the parade, those leading the march are veteran officers and some of them have big bellies. I have seen the big bellies. I believe we should not have officers with big bellies. They should come back here (for training) so that they can be light and effectively execute their duties.”

The order comes barely a month after Suluhu, the country’s first female president, sacked Simon Sirro, the country’s Inspector General of Police, at midnight, and redeployed him as an envoy

Suluhu took over the country’s presidency following the sudden death of president John Pombe Magufuli in March 2021.

Sirro’s sacking led to concerns by her critics she has picked up some of Magufuli’s unpopular habits including sacking senior civil servants late at night.

She is set to serve as Head of State until 2025 and the country’s constitution allows her to contest for a second term.

