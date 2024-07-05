Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s sentiments that he would retire in 2028 should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Mzembi believes Mnangagwa could be buying time so that he can deal with those opposed to his plans.

Mzembi says Mnangagwa’s sentiments could be a public relations stunt to hoodwink Southern African Development Community during the summit.

“Ahead of the SADC Summit announcing that he will abide by the Constitution and serve his two terms and retire by 2028 is a very good PR Stunt by ED.

“But we all know kuti Murambwi varikujuruja majuru vakamirira remusoro mutsvuku kuti ribude pachena rirume nokwe!”

According to the Constitution, Mnangagwa is serving his second and last term.

However, there has been calls from his supporters to go beyond the constitutional limit.

Zwnews