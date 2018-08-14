Tajamuka leader escapes army abduction after group reject ED

Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign ALERT | Following our media notice in which we vowed to resist Mnangagwa’s illegal Presidency, members of the army nearly abducted one of our leaders Conrad Borerwa.

Conrad leads Tajamuka chapter in Seke rural and lives at an area called Charakupa. Members of the community had to intervene to dissuade the army from abducting him.

We wish to reiterate that we will not be intimidated or deterred from the position we have taken. We are the custodians of the citizens’ voice and we will defend their vote with all that we have.