For the first time in ZANU PF history, Dr. Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei will attend the Central Committee meeting scheduled for today.

He is now a ZANU-PF Central Committee member, which is the highest decision-making board of the party according to the ZANU-PF constitution.

The Zimbabwean business tycoon recently, Tagwirei recently secured a coveted seat on ZANU PF’s 300-member central committee, fueling speculation about his presidential aspirations.

The Sakunda Holdings founder’s elevation comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa approaches the final years of his constitutionally limited second term.

ZANU PF Central Committee insiders reveal that while Tagwirei has long been a financial backer of Zimbabwe’s ruling party, his recent political manoeuvres mark a dramatic shift from behind-the-scenes influence to frontline participation.

ZANU PF’s legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa once described the businessman’s transition as “volcanic,” referencing his sudden emergence as a serious contender in the succession race.

“After years of quiet support at grassroots level, Tagwirei’s central committee appointment brings fresh energy to our urban political strategy,” Chinamasa stated, acknowledging the tycoon’s potential to connect with metropolitan voters.

Apparently, the businessman’s rapid ascent has reportedly caused unease among established party figures, with war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa recently cautioning against “business interests infiltrating leadership ranks.”

Meanwhile, traditional succession expectations surrounding Vice President Constantino Chiwenga appear increasingly uncertain.

Political analysts suggest Mnangagwa may be cultivating Tagwirei as a counterbalance to Chiwenga, whose military background and reformist tendencies reportedly concern the president’s inner circle. Defence Forces commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda, another potential dark horse candidate, is viewed by some as reluctant to challenge his former comrade.

Building Political Capital Through Philanthropy

Tagwirei has intensified his political groundwork through strategic philanthropy and party support. He has donated vehicles to senior Zanu PF officials and also pledged funding for new party headquarters.

He launched a nationwide outreach through his Bridging Gaps Foundation and a ten-province tour as Land Tenure Committee chair.

While avoiding direct comments on presidential ambitions, Tagwirei’s increasing visibility and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s alleged backing suggest a carefully orchestrated political campaign. His upcoming visit to Bulawayo on June 25 marks the second stop on his nationwide tour, presenting opportunities to cultivate provincial support networks.

As Zimbabwe’s political landscape evolves, all eyes remain on whether this sanctioned businessman can transform economic influence into legitimate political authority within Africa’s longest-ruling liberation movement.

