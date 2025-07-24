Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa says ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa harbours ambitions to succeed President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa whose term ends in 2028.

Commenting on Mutsvangwa’s recent outburst against businessperson Kuda Tagwirei, Mliswa says the ruling party spokesperson views Tagwirei as potential stumbling block.

In a thread on his X handle Mliswa wrote:

Mutsvangwa harbours ambitions of being Zanu PF leader & sees both VP Chiwenga& Tagwirei as stumbling blocks to the realisation of that dream.

The spirited press conferences against Tagwirei are an opportune moment for him to decimate the figure of one of his supposed opponents.

Unfortunately the party, in a seemingly naive move, is indulging his whims.

In February in an interview with DugUp he launched an attack on VP Chiwenga, labelling him cruel, illiterate and an electoral liability.

That he is now onto Tagwirei isn’t coincidence but a calculated move in a bigger agenda towards what he has always aspired for, ZANU PF and ultimately national leadership.

It’s just illusionary that he appears to have a case because he doesn’t.

It’s ZANU PF law that even a party member who does not meet the standard eligibility requirements e.g not having served 5 years at provincial/DCC level, can still apply for a Central Committee seat, or be nominated by a provincual structure.

It would be the height of irony and perhaps a bit of injustice for the party to bask in the glow of Tagwirei’s generosity, as the likes of Mutsvangwa have been doing, while simultaneously blocking him from inclusion in the party’s hierarchy.

In 2022, the Politburo granted waivers to Mthuli Ncube, Sekai Nzenza, and Obadiah Moyo based on their national-level service and profiles, despite not having provincial or DCC experience.

Tagwirei has literally funded the party and even Mutsvagwa drives a vehicle from him!

I have known Mutsvangwa since my tenure as ZANU PF Chairman of Mash West. I co-opted him into the party structures for his first position!

His actual ascent to prominence was facilitated by a dubious amalgamation of co-options, bribed adversaries& strategic party impositions.