The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Holdings has announced a nationwide power outage that occurred on Thursday, 3 July 2025 at 14:11 hrs due to a system disturbance.

The disruption affected power generation at Kariba and Hwange Power Stations and cut off regional imports from South Africa (NT), Zambia (Zesco) and Mozambique (HCB).

In a statement the power utility said restoration efforts are currently underway, with some areas already reconnected.

ZESA assured the public that teams are working tirelessly to restore full service and will provide updates as the situation develops.

However, while the collapse was reported for Thursday, by Friday afternoon, a number of areas across the country including Harare were still in darkness.

The country has for long been dogged by power outages due to a number of factors. Chief among the challenges is low water levels at Kariba Dam and obsolete power generation equipment prone to constant breakdowns.

Zwnews