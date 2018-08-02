Grandmother dies after being shot at the back by Zim soldiers

ZINWA Employee: Sylvia Matambo killed by Zimbabwe military

Harare: The woman shot in the back has been identified as Sylvia Matambo(pictured below), who works for the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) and lived in the Waterfalls suburb of Harare.

Matambo has two sons, one daughter and one grandchild. She was on her way and got caught cross in the crossfire after soldiers were mobilised to crash protests by MDC Alliance supporters unhappy about the delay in giving presidential election results.

At Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, family members wept in the emergency room where one body lay on a stretcher.