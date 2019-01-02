S*X workers cry foul as men use EcoCash loophole to get free rides

It’s crunch for everyone in this bleak financial atmosphere, with those soliciting for s_exual escapades from prostitutes, have devised ways to extort their services without paying a dime.

Sex workers have cried foul over clients who are getting away with exploiting their services for free by ”reversing” mobile money transfer transactions after b_onking. In light of the economic climate in the country, the prices of b_onking for a short time have skyrocketed which might be a contributing factor to such behavior.

These startling revelations emerged at a workshop that was hosted by the Sexual Rights Centre attended by the B-Metro.

“l got humiliated when I was at a supermarket in the city center as I discovered that I did not have sufficient funds. I then realized the money had been reversed,” said one of the attendants.

After making an inquiry at Econet, Nosizi Sibanda was disappointed to hear that her night of hard work was not fruitful as she was told that the transaction was reversed after the person claimed he had wrongly sent the money to her.

Another sex worker weighed in saying she selectively accepts mobile money payment method.

“One of the guys who hired me in Gweru paid me handsomely and had two sex sessions with me during midday, A few hours later I got the shock of my life as I found that the guy had reversed payment. Due to the nasty experience I encountered, I arrived at a serious decision that I will only accept EcoCash payment from my regular clients and I will never accept it from strangers,” said a lady only identified as Rudo.

statemedia