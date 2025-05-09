Police in Mutare have arrested Brighton Kaisa (27), Oliver Kaisa (28) and Garikai Saungwena (50) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Dangamvura on 06/05/25.

The suspects allegedly tied the victim, Tarick Mamenomuno (23) with a cable on a mango tree, head down, before taking turns to assault him with a wire and an electric cable several times all over the body.

The suspects had accused the victim of stealing vegetables in their garden. The victim died on the spot.

In other news on 07/05/25, Police in Beitbridge arrested Lucia Nyoni (43) at a house in Dulibadzimu in connection with unlawful possession of dagga and Benylin Cough Syrup.

The suspect’s brother, Rhodes Nyoni (34) became violent while protesting the arrest of his sister and was subsequently arrested for defeating course of justice.

In an unrelated matter, the ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 51 kilometre peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on 07/05/25 at around 1930 hours in which three people were killed.

In another road traffic accident which occurred at the 10 kilometre peg along Siakobvu-Chalala Road on 07/05/25, 47 people were injured when a ZUPCO bus which was negotiating a sharp curve veered off the road before hitting a tree and landing on its right side.

The bus had developed a mechanical fault while going downhill. The victims were admitted at Siakobvu Hospital.

Zwnews