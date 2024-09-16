A yet-to-be-identified suspected power equipment thief was electrocuted while allegedly trying to steal Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) property in Goromonzi.

At the time of going to print, the deceased’s body was still in a transformer cage.

Zesa stakeholder relations and, communications and welfare manager Dr George Manyaya confirmed the development.

“An electrocuted vandal is still hanging in a transformer cage in Goromonzi,” he said.

“Our team is going to attend the scene. They will also determine where the deceased lived so that they can conduct a search,” he told The Herald.

Zwnews