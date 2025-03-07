On 04/03/25, Police in Nyabira arrested Michael Gombe (32) in connection with a stock theft case which occurred at Dryham Farm on the same day.

The suspect, together with his accomplice who is still at large, allegedly stole six goats from the complainant’s pen.

They then slaughtered the goats, packed the meat into plastic bags, and fled the scene.

The suspect was later apprehended while looking for transport to Harare along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

Apparently, in a recent anti-smuggling operation, law enforcement officials intercepted 120 boxes of cough syrup at a roadblock along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, near Runde River.

The successful operation highlights efforts to curb illegal activities and ensure public safety.

Zwnews