Suspected state agents have raided and are currently conducting searches at various civil society organization offices, it has been reported.

The Zimbabwe National Students Union ZINASU has reported that men in plain clothes, identifying themselves as police officers, have surrounded their offices in Milton Park.

“ALERT: Men in plain-clothes identifying themselves as Police Officers have just swamped and circled our offices in Milton Park,” said ZINASU in a social media post.

Similarly, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has just reported that men in a white Toyota GD6 have besieged their office in Belvedere, Harare.

“Men in a white Toyota GD6 have besieged our office in Belvedere, Harare,” posted CiCZ.

Zwnews