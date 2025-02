On 23/02/25 at around 2300 hours, Police in Bulawayo who were conducting night patrol duties arrested Hamani Qhawe Ndebele (20) for unlawful possession of copper cables.

The suspect was nabbed by the police while burning the cables in a bushy area near New Lobengula.

The burning was supposedly to extract the copper wires.

The police recovered 31.5 kg of copper cables from the suspect.

It is a criminal offence to temper or vandalise power cables.

Zwnews