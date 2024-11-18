The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare has confirmed the arrest of Tawanda Chimuti (21) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a shop at Chibwe Business Centre, Stoneridge Park, Harare on 17/11/24 where USD 600.00 cash was stolen.

The suspect and his accomplice, only identified as Munyuki, pounced at the shop and attacked the shop attendant before stealing the cash.

Meanwhile, Chimuti was apprehended by a customer who had visited the shop, while the robbery was in progress.

The other suspect managed to escape.

In other news, the police has implored bus operators and crew to be road safety conscious and ensure that they do not allow loaders or conductors to hang dangerously on moving vehicles.

This follows a fatal road traffic accident in which a Dubbies Bus Service loader died after being run over by the bus on 17/11/24 at about 0130 hours along Dandanda-Jotsholo Road.

The victim slipped and fell while hanging precariously on the moving bus.

Zwnews