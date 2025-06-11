Susan Mutami has reached out to her ex lover and former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa to have another child with her again.

Posting on her X handle, Mutami said her son fathered by Mliswa is demanding a baby sister, hence she had to reach out to her ex lover.

She begged Mliswa to bury the hatchet with her for the sake of their son Tino.

“Dear Temba Mliswa

@TembaMliswa your son has asked me countless times if he can have a baby sister and the young man is sad because his best friend at daycare has a baby sister at home but he doesn’t.

“I told him he has a lot of sister’s in Zimbabwe but he’s insisting he wants a baby sister.

“In my house whatever Tino wants Tino gets, now I don’t know what to do Baba Tino.

“I’ve unblocked you so that you can talk to the boys and I would also appreciate we have a mediator someone like

@Hon_Kasukuwere who I respect so much, munhu mukuru wandinonyara titaurirane hopefully he might assist us in ironing out our differences for Tino’s sake.

“The boy misses you so much. He’s always locating you on the World Map. His older brother has been teaching him how to read the Map so they never forget how to get back home,” she said.

Zwnews