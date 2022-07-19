Controversial businesswoman and philanthropist Susan Mutami has pointed out that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa taught her oral sex.

Mutami also revealed Mr Mnangagwa’s bedroom secrets and further claimed the Zanu PF leader abused her.

“I want to put in on record that I have never tested positive for HIV even though I once dated someone who had HIV whom I loved dearly. I have a clean bill of health, I’m actually lucky because

@edmnangagwa was the first man to introduce oral sex to me at such age who had HIV ndisingambozive kuti chii when he abused me so those varakashi peddling lies abt me, please STOP. My Health Care record is very clean. I only use my Medicare when giving birth.

@ZANUPF_Official please don’t discriminate against pple living w HIV,” Mutami posted on Twitter.

