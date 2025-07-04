In a surprise turn of political events – following the removal of business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei from the ruling party’s Central Committee meeting yesterday – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has publicly thrown his cash-rich and flamboyant “zviganandas” (informal word for lumpen dealers and tenderpreneuers) under the bus by denouncing them unexpectedly saying “Pasi nezvigananda!”

He said this during the ongoing National Consultative Assembly gathering at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga popularised the term ‘zvigananda’ in March referring to corrupt business dealers and fat cats hanging around in the corridors of power milking the nation of its public resources through patronage arrangements, corruption and looting.

A few days ago, Chiwenga upped the ante, menacingly denouncing and warning that the “day of reckoning” is “inevitably” coming for “zviganandas”.

Newshawks