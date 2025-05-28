Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu has addressed allegations claiming he fathered fellow Greatman’s son.

Speaking during interview with Dj Ollah 7, Chimbetu laughed off the allegations saying they were not true.

He added that he did not even knew Greatman’s wife until after she was pregnant already.

“I only encountered Greatman’s wife when she was already pregnant.

“In fact it was Greatman himself who introduced his pregnant wife to me.

“I even told him that I would bring my token to wish the two well,” said Chimbetu.

Apparently, there has been rumours that Chimbetu fathered Greatman’s son.

Some people went as far as pledging to pay for DNA test to determine the real father of Greatman’s son.

Zwnews