Veteran journalist Sugar Chagonda has been appointed the new Chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

The appointment is effective 1 August 2025.

Chagonda made a name as a newscaster at ZBC and later in the public relations domain.

In January 2018, Chagonda left his Zimbabwe Tourism Authority post as Head of Corporate Affairs to assume a new role with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

With effect from January 1, 2018, Chagonda joined ZCDC as Public Relations and Community Development Manager.

He attended Chipembere Primary School before going to Gutu High for his secondary education and later Mutendi High School in Masvingo for his ‘A’ Levels. Chagonda excelled in all the sporting disciplines he was introduced to while at school.

Chagonda holds a Masters Degree in Public Policy and Governance from Africa University (AU).

In 2018, he was reading for a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) with Binary University of Malaysia in collaboration with Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Zwnews