ZANU-PF Information and Publicity Director, Farai Marapira, says succession will not be discussed at the upcoming ZANU-PF Conference in Mutare (October 10–23, 2025).

He clarified that succession matters are reserved for the 2027 Congress and dismissed the topic as a narrative pushed by outsiders, not by party members.

Marapira stressed that ZANU-PF will not adopt external agendas and remains focused on unity and national progress.

Apparently, factionalism is said to be running within the ruling party over the issue of succession.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected to step down in 2028, at the end of his final term, however there are reports that he is working behind the scenes to extend it.

Political commentators allege that Mnangagwa is not willing to give power to his deputy Constantino Chiwenga who is next in line.

President Mnangagwa is on record denying the claims saying he is a Constitutionalist and will respect the law and step down.