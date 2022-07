Maintenance works at Coleford Substation in the capital has left some parts of Harare without electricity for several hours.

As stated by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) a number of places in Harare have been affected by the breakdown.

Meanwhile, the power utility is on record warning of increased power outages nationwide due to low power generation.

On another note, maintenance of two units at Hwange Power Station is said to be almost complete.

Zwnews