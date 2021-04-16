A student on attachment at the National Railways of Zimbabwe(NRZ) was arrested after he stole the Zimbabwe national flag.

Munyaradzi Chingowo(25) a student at Bulawayo Polytechnic, pursuing a diploma in electrical engineering was busted with the national flag inside his satchel.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the development to Pachopisa saying; ” I can confirm that we arrested a man who allegedly stole a Zimbabwe national flag at NRZ and put it in his satchel.”

According to a close source at the company who spoke on condition of anonymity, Andrew Bvitira(37) who is employed as a security guard at NRZ, spotted Munyaradzi as he was stealing the flag.

The source revealed that Bvitira was at a distance of about 300 metres when he spotted Munyaradzi lowering the Zimbabwe national flag and untying it before shoving it into his satchel.

After stealing the flag, Munyaradzi reportedly headed for the gate.

However, after having witnessed Munyaradzi steal the flag, Bvitira informed his supervisor Zacharia Miti and they rushed to the main gate and stopped Munyaradzi from leaving.

They searched him and found the Zimbabwe national flag in his satchel.

After he was busted, Munyaradzi allegedly asked for forgiveness but they handcuffed him and took him to Western Commonage police station.

Inspector Ncube said stealing the national flag was uncalled for and should be avoided at all costs. He urged members of the community to desist from stealing the national flag which signifies the nation’s identity and Independence.

