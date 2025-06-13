Financially troubled Dynamos have withdrawn from the 2025-26 edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup with the ailing Zimbabwean giants revealing they are incapacitated to participate in the competition.

Dynamos along with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League kings Simba Bhora had secured tickets to represent the country in the Confederation Cup and Champions League tournaments.

Then under the guidance of Lloyd Chigowe, DeMbare had successfully defended the Chibuku Super Cup title by competing back-to-back victories over Ngezi Platinum Stars to secure their passage to the Confederation Cup.

But they will not be taking part in this year’s edition of the Confederation Cup.

Although finer details are still to follow, club board chairman Bernad Marriot confirmed that he had okayed the executive committee’s decision to withdraw from the second-tier continental inter-club competitions.

“The executive will give the finer details, but without a CAF certified home ground in the country to use, we cannot afford the huge costs involved in participating in the Confederation Cup this year and we will not be able to make much from our home games.

“It will leave the club with an even bigger financial burden if one considers all the costs involved in hosting a CAF match in another country,’’ Marriot said.

The prolonged non-availability of the National Sports Stadium, which was banned by CAF for being sub-standard has not only affected Dynamos but also the national team the Warriors and Simba Bhora.

Last year Dynamos had to settle for Gaborone and Francistown for their preliminary round assignments against ZESCO United of Zambia and Orapa of Botswana.

Having failed to advance to the group stage of the competition, Dynamos missed out on a US$400 000 pay cheque from CAF and could only for the US$50 000 that comes with elimination in the preliminary rounds.

The Herald