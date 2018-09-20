Strive Masiyiwa rings ED Mnangagwa from Ethiopia

ECONET boss Strive Mayisiwa phoned President Emmerson Mnangagwa informing him about his company’s US$10 million donation towards government strategies to combat the cholera outbreak.

This was revealed by the President when he visited Glen View residents during his Wednesday tour of what is regarded as the cholera epicentre.

“Strive Masiyiwa phoned me after reports of the cholera outbreak from Ethiopia and donated US$10 million.

“He later sent his team to buy needs by doctors and local government ministry,” Mnangagwa said.

agencies