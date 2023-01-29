A street race turned disastrous after a man was thrown from a spinning car.

Unfortunately for him, the moments of his pain and misery were all captured and widely circulated on social media. In the video, a black car is seen spinning before a man, who was a passenger, is abruptly thrown out.

The man tries to hold on by the door but it doesn’t really work out for him. He then slides with his buttocks. After sliding for a few meters, he stands up and casually makes his way back to the still-spinning car.

The exact location and time of the incident are unknown at the time of publishing this article.

You can watch the video below:

South African street car racer cheats death…video