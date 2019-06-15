“Straight or Bended”…Father Asks Daughter To Describe His Manhood In Court

There were episodes of free drama at Hwange magistrate’s court last week when a man from Dete challenged his 12-year-old stepdaughter to describe his manhood in detail and say whether it was straight or bended to prove that he sexually abused her.

The 39-year-old man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the daughter made the remark while cross-examining her during his trial.

“If indeed I raped you and you saw my body can you describe my manhood? Because if I abused you then it means you would be aware. What did it look like, was it bended or straight?” he said before he was cut short.

However, Hwange regional magistrate, Mr Collet Ncube rebuked him arguing that he could not ask a minor inappropriate questions unless they served a strong basis of defence.

“That is an inappropriate question, you cannot ask a minor on the details of your private parts unless there is compelling reason to suggest that your manhood has unique and distinct differences from others,” he said

The girl, however, clarified while giving testimony that her stepfather did not fully penetrate her, but put his manhood between her buttocks. The court heard that on 12 October 2018 at around 4pm, the girl was taking a bath alone when her stepfather entered into the bathroom.

The man was remanded out of custody to Thursday for continuation of trial.

-state media