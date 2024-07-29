Self-exiled former cabinet minister and ex-Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has called on Zimbabweans to rise to the situation and resist President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s apparent bid for an unconstitutional third term.

This comes amid a campaign by Zanu PF provincial chairs, women and youth groups for the 81-year-old politician who has been in government’s top echelon since independence in 1980 to overshoot the country’s two-term limit for an illegal third term.

“The ill fated 2030 mobilisation by factional interests within ZANU PF must be resisted.

“The current government is yet to complete a year in its second term of office. ED was sworn in for the second and last term on the 4th September 2023.

“To imagine that his minions are already running around motivating for a third term is careless and dangerous.

“This will require that we rise up and defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe from this calculated assault.

“Politicians, the Clergy, veterans of the struggle, peasants, business leaders, youths , women and all citizens, this is the time to say NO to this madness.

“Already, the ‘cooking ‘ is underway at times disguised as gastronomy engagements! The women and youths are now being prepared accordingly.

“The multiple voices within the party are sending different signals and sadly, it appears ED is very much behind these shenanigans, typical modus operandi, deny, deny then yield to the people’s demands.

“The country therefore has to stop this madness before the future of our children is personalised. We have to join hands and take a stand against this crude and divisive rhetoric.”

Kasukuwere adds that the calls for Mnangagwa to remain in office past 2028 is well organised and choreographed.

“The instruction was generated from

Precabe farm and as usual, ED does not canvass with senior colleagues, but ambushes them using lower structures.

“Provincial Chairs, Women and Youth are mobilised first. The strategy has served him well over the years and it’s now on repeat,” he said.

Zwnews