The Citizens National Assembly (CNA) of the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says it has resolved to bar self styled party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu from using its logo.

The main opposition’s highest decision making body between congresses met recently to deliberate on issues affecting the party, in face of Tshabangu instigated recalls and made resolutions on a number of issues.

Tshabangu is using the CCC logo which bears Chamisa’s face on his official communications.

Zwnews