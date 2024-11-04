Zimbabwean political analyst and journalist Hosia Mviringi says Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is making the same mistake that caused former Botswana President Mogkweetsi Masisi’s downfall.

He urged Hichilema to stop the persecution of a former Head of State Edgar Lungu.

“He should allow Edgar Lungu to live in peace with full state benefits. It’s the logical thing to do. Do unto others,” he says.

Hichilema is said to be ‘persecuting’ Lungu, a move which critics say will only divide the nation and excite resentment further, they posit that instead Hichilema must focus on ´fixing´ the economy.

Lungu is reportedly being tormented following his controversial suggestion of a possible government change before the 2026 elections, seen by many as a threat.

And Lungu’s claims of mistreatment and police harassment have raised concerns about democracy and human rights in Zambia.

Lungu, a vocal critic of President Hakainde Hichilema’s government, alleges persecution.

The Patriotic Front, Lungu’s party, accuses the government of silencing opponents and calls for the release of Lungu and detained party members.

Lungu retired from politics after losing the presidency to Hakainde Hichilema in 2021, but later changed his mind, indicating he would come out of retirement.

Hichilema is blaming President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is a known friend of Lungu.

