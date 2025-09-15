Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa has implored the ruling party ZANU PF to stop demanding grain from citizens with intention of giving it out as aid to countries that helped Zimbabwe during the liberation struggle.

His comments comes after there has been numerous reports that ZANU PF officials are demanding grain from citizens in the rural areas.

Chamisa reports receiving calls from concerned citizens over the matter.

He writes:

STOP THIS INHUMANE ACT…

I’ve received multiple calls from concerned citizens in rural Mashonaland, deeply troubled by reports that ZPF representatives are collecting grain from households that previously received support through social welfare programs.

Allegedly, this grain is being requisitioned under the pretext of “foreign aid” intended for countries that once assisted Zimbabwe.

If these claims are true, they reflect a deeply disturbing and unacceptable abuse of power.

Let it be clear: Aid must never be demanded through force, intimidation, or coercion.

Support given to vulnerable communities is not a debt to be repaid it is a lifeline.

To reverse that lifeline into an obligation is cruel, unjust, and morally indefensible. Stop this cruelty and insensitivity ~nc