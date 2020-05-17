The ruling Zanu PF has disowned a letter purportedly penned by its spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, and blamed ‘purveyors of fake news and fake abductions’ for allegedly ‘weaponising’ western diplomats against its much-hyped re-engagement drive.

In a letter dated 16 May 2020, which has since been dismissed as fake, all Zanu PF party members across the country were advised to approach selected centers in their respective areas and benefit from a Covid19 food distribution program allegedly set to commence next Tuesday.

Zanu PF, in power since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, has often been accused of monopolizing and distributing food aid to those aligned to the party at the expense of the equally underprivileged masses.

“The peddlers of FAKE NEWS (and) FAKE ABDUCTIONS are at it again originating (and) spreading a fake letter in the name of ZANU PF (and) National Spokesperson Cde SK Moyo. (This) is a desperate attempt to substantiate false claims that food aid is being distributed on partisan basis,” the ruling party said in comments posted on its Twitter handle Sunday evening.

“We note, however, this desperate attempt to substantiate (and) sustain false claims that food aid is being distributed on partisan basis by purveyors of fake news and Fake abductions, who weaponize western diplomats against the government, Party (and) National Leadership and in turn, scuttle the Re-Engagement process that is currently ongoing,” said Zanu PF in a thread.

This comes hard on the heels of alleged abductions of three opposition MDC Alliance female youth leaders, including a serving legislator, who reportedly organized a flash demonstration in Warren Park suburb and were later, found dumped and badly tortured at a place known as Muchapondwa Business Center in Bindura.

Despite national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi initially confirming to the state-owned Herald that the trio had been arrested, he latter controversially disowned his own pronunciations and the state has since dismissed the abduction narrative as cooked-up.

Zwnews