Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says young people should stop chasing socialites to get money, as this is unsustainable.

He says, instead they should demand accountability and implore President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to create opportunities for them to secure their future.

Speaking during a discussion on how looting in Zimbabwe has crippled the economy, Chin’ono said corruption has made the youths jobless, hospitals left without medication, roads potholed, townships without clean drinking water, schools without books, hence the need to demand accountability.

He pointed out that looting has created a number of social ills in the lives of young people.

“Corruption has driven young people into drug abuse & as a result they suffer mental illness.

“The pain of not having a job coupled with plunder of public resources, leave the youths with no option but to escape the pain by taking drugs,” he said.

-Zwnews