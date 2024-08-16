The United States of America embassy in Harare has called on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region to stick to its founding principles amid continued human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

“As Zimbabwe welcomes its neighbors for the SADC summit, the United States affirms its support for SADC’s goal to achieve economic development, peace & security,” said the Embassy.

The US Embassy flagged down continued human rights violations.

“Intimidation, torture & prolonged pre-trial detention of Zimbabwean citizens run counter to these principles,” said the diplomatic mission.

Apparently, the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network has written to several SADC member states, expressing deep concern over the ongoing crackdown on civic space and dissenting voices in Zimbabwe, just days before the Heads of State Summit in Harare.

It remains to be seen as to how they would respond.

Zwnews