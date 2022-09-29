Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) board member and International Bar Association president Sternford Moyo has tonight been honoured with the Freedom of the City of London, an award given to High impact International professional persons across the world.

Several prominent figures including Nelson Mandela, Kofi Annan and Desmond Tutu among many others have in the past also been accorded the Freeman of the City of London recognition.

Over the last 300 years, about 300,000 ordinary people have been made Free of the City of London.

Even today, many men and women continue to be admitted to the City Freedom, although most of the privileges and practical reasons for doing so have now disappeared.

The benefits of membership are, a full programme of social events, ranging from events of historical interest, dinners and receptions in historic locations, to an Annual Banquet with the Lord Mayor at the Guildhall, and an Annual Service in the church of St Lawrence Jewry next Guildhall.