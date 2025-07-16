The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Chakupiwa Kamupira (48) and Maria Chibego (38) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Chimusasa Business Centre, Nyanga on 14/07/25 in which Rumbidzai Kamupira (17) died.

Maria Chibego (38) who is the victim’s step mother, assaulted her with open hands and a switch after she did not sleep at home on 13/07/25.

The victim’s father, Chakupiwa Kamupira joined in and assaulted the victim with a switch.

The victim died upon admission at a local clinic.

The law enforcement agencies are on record calling on members of the public to resolve their differences in a friendly manner.

