The situation is calm across the country as people continue with their day to day operations.

In small cites, as of now it is business as usual.

According to the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) whose informants are monitoring the situation, no uniformed forces deployment.

However, COZWVA says its Intelligence Unit has picked up secret security intelligence officers deployed on every street with note books, recording all business outlets who are on stay away.