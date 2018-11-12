Starving woman cries in court ..Hubby beats her each time she asks for S*X

A woman from Eastlea in Zvishavane cried in court last week Thursday when she narrated how her husband has lost se_xual feelings for her.

She said that her husband assaulted her each time she asks for s_ex.

Slyvia Choruhwa (41) told the court that her husband assaulted her on October 19, 2018 just after their arrival in Zimbabwe from a wedding in Namibia. She said she asked for s_ex from Never Makwinja (39) and he refused. They quarrelled before he assaulted her.

It is in the State case that on October 18, 2018 Choruhwa was with her husband and she woke up so that she could make love to Makwinja but the latter told her wife that he was no longer interested in making love to her.

He reiterated that he had lost all feelings for her. Makwinji them assaulted the complainant and threatened to kill her.

Choruhwa told the court that she still love Makwinji despite all the disputes and she still want to have s_ex with him as husband and wife.

However Makwinja denied the accusations and said that he was nolonger interested in sleeping with her.

The matter was heard by Magistrate Archy Wochiunga last week.The case will appear in for trial on November 13, 2018.

mirror