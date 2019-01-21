Starved woman beds boy(13), blames SA based hubby

A Bikita woman who slept with a 13-year-old nephew pleaded guilty and said she committed the offence because she was starving after her husband spent a year in South Africa without coming back.

Veronica Tombere (26) of Farm number 148 Nyahunda, Chief Mazungunye is being charged with aggravated indecent assault. She appeared before Bikita resident Magistrate Calisto Mutema.

The abuse happened in the grazing fields.

It is the State case led by Chamunorwa Honye that on December 31, 2018 the accused went to where Tombere was herding goats and allegedly kissed the complainant. She dropped his trousers and to knee level and removed his panty. She then had se_xual intercourse with him once without his consent.

Tombere said she is a starved wife because her uncaring husband is in South Africa for a year without coming back.

The matter was referred to the regional court for trial.

