Starlink has activated its signal in Zimbabwe and is now shipping equipment directly to consumers, according to its website.

The cheapest hardware package costs US$223, including shipping, and the internet service costs US$30 a month.

The top-end unlimited package costs US$373 for the hardware, including delivery, and the monthly fee is US$50.

You can also buy using Apple Pay.

Meanwhile, the activation of Starlink services in Zimbabwe has been received by many as a welcome development.

Economic analyst Baba Nyenyedzi salutes the Government of Zimbabwe for revisiting available options and settling for the best:

“GOZ could’ve stopped Starlink. Many governments have done so on nefarious grounds.

“GOZ could’ve spent billions trying to develop satellite tech to compete with internet providers.

“Instead by opening up the market GOZ has won many times over.

“It has killed the black market for Starlink kits that were trading up to 3X the market rate.

“GOZ will earn revenue and introduce access to internet to very remote places of Zim at zero cost.

“This is a game changer in education. And it’s GOZ that made it possible.

“It’s not doom & gloom for local providers. Internet access over WiFi is less than 1% of the market.

“As Zim grows the global companies will rely on local fibre as backup & data centre services will increase.

“More importantly they can now charge in USD for similar services.

“Competition is a good thing because it’s a win win for everyone. It’s the best cure against corruption.

“Well done to everyone who made this happen. They have put to shame RBZ and Treasury dons who like to control markets and end up lining pockets of the corrupt.”

Prior to the activation of Starlink internet in the country, there has been security fears.

Mlondolozi Ndlovu a Zimbabwean media practitioner, trainer and researcher and law student at the University of Zimbabwe said:

“This means that Zimbabwe will be shipping the little forex it has to Starlink. Zimbabwe’s legal tender is zw$ making UDS scarce for most parts of the country.

“This will mean that like any other ISPs, SpaceX will have to accept the currency of Zimbabwe.

“Allowing Starlink to operate in Zimbabwe poses national and or cyber-security threats given that it is foreign and operates in space.

“There have been reports that Starlink is being used by the IS to spy on countries like Russia, China and Iraq.

“To add on, realising that if Starlink was to be welcomed the government will not be able to control it and order internet shutdowns.

“This could be another reason why the government is reluctant to grant Starlink the licence to operate in Zimbabwe.

Generally, this technology promises to address several longstanding issues plaguing internet access in the country, potentially unlocking significant economic and social benefits.

While fibre optic cables offer potential for very fast internet speeds, their deployment in Zimbabwe faces significant challenges, one of them being the building and maintenance of the infrastructure, which is expensive.

“This could be a game-changer for small businesses, which currently face high internet bills with limited data allowances,” says Terrence Rukodzi, a South Africa-based telecommunications consultant.

“Starlink’s potential for uncapped data and potentially lower costs could be a major boost for entrepreneurs.”

“Imagine a small business owner in Harare or Bulawayo being able to conduct video conferences with international clients, upload large files to the cloud, or run online marketing campaigns without worrying about exceeding their data cap.

“This could level the playing field for Zimbabwean businesses and allow them to compete more effectively in the global marketplace.”

According to

Lazarus Muchenje, a digital expert and former NetOne chief executive officer, affordable and fast internet access empowers young Zimbabweans to participate in the digital economy.

He says the ability to access online resources and courses can foster the creation of tech startups and foster innovation within the youth demographic.

Below some the security features for using Starlink:

If a Starlink terminal gets stolen, it is virtually useless to the thief for a few reasons:

Account Linking: The Starlink terminal is directly linked to your personal Starlink account.

This connection means the device won’t function without the correct account credentials, which the thief wouldn’t have access to.

Geolocation Locking: The device is typically locked to a specific service address. If the thief tries to activate the stolen Starlink in a different location, it won’t work because Starlink requires location verification. Deactivation: You can quickly report the terminal as stolen, and Starlink can deactivate the device from their end. Once deactivated, the device is essentially a brick with no network connectivity. Tracking: Since the terminal has GPS functionality, it can be tracked, making it riskier for the thief to keep or use it.

In summary, a stolen Starlink terminal is virtually useless because it can’t be reactivated or used without your account information, and Starlink can easily disable the device remotely.

Zwnews