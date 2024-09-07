Starlink has activated its signal in Zimbabwe and is now shipping equipment directly to consumers, according to its website.

The cheapest hardware package costs US$223, including shipping, and the internet service costs US$30 a month.

The top-end unlimited package costs US$373 for the hardware, including delivery, and the monthly fee is US$50.

One can also buy using Apple Pay.

Originally, Wicknell Chivayo’s IMC had secured an exclusive dealership license, but it is not yet clear whether Starlink dropped the deal, as it is now selling directly to consumers through its website.

Go to their website; https://starlink.com